ATP Finals 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (8) Holger Rune

Date: November 14, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Holger Rune in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals on Tuesday.

Rune took on Novak Djokovic in his first group tie. He had lost to the Serb just a couple of weeks ago at the Paris Masters, which ended his title defense there.

The 20-year-old dealt the first blow in the opening set this time around to go up a break, but his opponent struck back immediately to level the score. The set was eventually decided via a tie-break, which went Djokovic's way.

Rune led by a break in the second set as well, but squandered his lead once again. Another tie-break came into the picture, but the Dane outclassed his rival in it to take the set.

Djokovic went up 2-0 in the deciding set, but Rune fought back to get on even terms. The Serb secured another break in the sixth game to lead 4-2, which essentially sealed the match in his favor. He wrapped up the proceedings soon after that to inflict a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 loss on the Dane.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, began his campaign in Turin against Jannik Sinner. The Greek was outclassed from the get go, and a single break of serve in each set was all it took for the Italian to hand him a 6-4, 6-4 defeat.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads Tsitsipas 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Stockholm Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas +120 -1.5 (+260) Over 23.5 (-110) Holger Rune -155 +1.5 (-400) Under 23.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune prediction

Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Rune had Djokovic on the ropes from time to time, but ultimately came up short in three sets despite putting up a huge fight. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, had no answers to Sinner's gameplay as he was outplayed by the Italian.

The Greek didn't come close to a single break point, mainly due to the fact that he managed to win only 10 points on Sinner's serve. Rune, on the other hand, had a pretty decent day on serve as he fired 18 aces and won 75% of his first serve points.

If Tsitsipas continues to falter during return games, this could be an uphill battle for him. His record against top 10 players this season hasn't been that good as he has gone 1-7 against them so far.

Rune has fared a tad bit better in this regard, with a 4-8 record against top 10 opposition. However, he has lost his last five matches against them. Tsitsipas won the ATP Finals upon his debut back in 2019, but hasn't made it past the group stage since then.

Rune will be expected to make it through this clash given how he competed against Djokovic and his record against Tsitsipas.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.