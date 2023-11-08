ATP Finals 2023: Who are the top-8 qualified players, when will they play, what's at stake for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic?

The ATP Finals 2023 will be the 54th edition of the year-end championships for men's tennis. For the third successive year, the tournament will take place in Turin and the top eight players throughout the season will compete at Pala Alpitour in the Italian city.

The players will be drawn into two groups of four, with the two group winners and runners-up qualifying for the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion after he won last year's edition of the ATP Finals by beating Casper Ruud in the final. The Serb is vying for a record seventh title in the year-end championships, which would make him the sole record-holder for the most number of titles in the tournament's history.

Qualified players

Novak Djokovic in action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will enter the ATP Finals as the top seed. The Serb booked his place in the tournament in Turin after defeating Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. This will be the 36-year-old's 16th appearance at the year-end championships.

Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed and became the first player to book his place in Turin by beating Djokovic in a thrilling Wimbledon final. The Spaniard will make his debut in the year-end championships.

Daniil Medvedev is the third seed at the ATP Finals and sealed his spot in the tournament after he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open by defeating Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. This will be the Russian's fifth successive appearance in the competition.

Fourth seed and local boy Jannik Sinner qualified for the ATP Finals for the very first time in his career after beating Marcos Giron in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. The Italian previously competed as an alternate in 2021.

Andrey Rublev is seeded fifth in the tournament and qualified after winning his second-round fixture at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded sixth followed by two-time champion Alexander Zverev at seventh.

Eighth seed Holger Rune completes the player field in Turin and will be appearing in the ATP Finals for the very first time in his career.

When will the ATP Finals take place?

The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 12-19, with the round-robin taking place from November 12-17. The semifinals will be played on November 18 while the final is set for November 19.

What's at stake for Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are both competing for the World No. 1 ranking. Currently, the Serb is at the top of the rankings with 11,445 points to his name while the Spaniard has 8455.

Alcaraz is mathematically still in contention for the No. 1 ranking but he can only attain this by winning the ATP Finals while also hoping that Novak Djokovic loses all of his matches. This way, the Spaniard will have 9955 points compared to the Serb's 9945.

All Djokovic needs to do to be the year-end World No. 1 is win just one match in Turin as each victory is worth 200 ranking points.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis