ATP to decide on Gimelstob future following sentencing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    23 Apr 2019, 22:36 IST
JustinGimelstobcropped
Two-time grand slam mixed doubles champion Justin Gimelstob

Justin Gimelstob's role as a player representative on the ATP board will be reviewed after he pleaded no contest to one misdemeanour count of battery with serious bodily injury on Monday.

The 42-year-old American, a winner of two grand slam mixed doubles titles, was sentenced to three years of summary probation in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

Broadcaster Gimelstob, who used to coach John Isner, was also given 60 days of community labour and a week of anger-management classes after an alleged attack on his former friend Randall Kaplan last October.

The ATP response says a decision will be made on Gimelstob's future now a verdict has been reached.

"Justin Gimelstob holds an elected position as one of the three player representatives on the ATP board of directors and under our organisation's by-laws his position is therefore a matter of review for the ATP player council and/or the ATP board." a statement from the governing body said.

"The decision was taken to let the judicial process run its course before any judgment was made on his future, so with that process complete this is now a subject for review by the board and/or the player council.

"As a related matter, the election for the role of the next Americas player representative on the ATP board - the position currently held by Gimelstob - will take place as scheduled on Tuesday May 14, in Rome."

