Auckland 2024: Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Shelton opens his Auckland campaign on Wednesday.

Top seed Ben Shelton opens his ASB Classic campaign in Auckland against Fabian Marozsan.

Shelton, ranked 16th in the world, opened his 2024 campaign last week at the Brisbane International but went down to Roman Saifullin in three sets. After losing the first set, the 21-year-old won the second set in a tiebreak but failed to stop his opponent in the decider.

The American is coming off a banner season, reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He also made a surprise run to the Australian Open quarterfinal at the start of the season before winning his first ATP singles title in Tokyo.

Shelton lost his last two matches to end the year and following defeat in his 2024 opener, the American is riding a three-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, World No. 65 Marozsan also opened his 2024 season with a defeat, losing in straight sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the Hong Kong Open first round. Maroszan, though, got off the mark by beating French veteran Gael Monfils in a third-set tiebreak in his Auckland opener. He won the first set 6-4 before the two players split the next two sets, which went to tiebreaks.

The Hungarian had a good end to his 2023 season, making the quarterfinal in Sofia where he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff. He also made the last-eight at the Shanghai Masters.

Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Ben Shelton Fabian Marozsan

The odds will be updated when they release.

Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Marozsan lost his 2024 opener last week.

Both Shelton and Marozsan like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar attributes: big serve, powerful groundstrokes off either wing and good movement.

However, Shelton - despite being the younger of the two - has an advantage due to his superior consistency, if not experience and pedigree. Having reached the last-eight in two Majors last year, the American will be keen to get off the mark in 2024 as he eyes a deep run in Auckland ahead of the Melbourne Major.

Marozsan should provide some resistance, buoyed by his thrilling win over Monfils, but expect Shelton to notch up his first win of the year.

Pick: Shelton in straight sets.