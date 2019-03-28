Auger-Aliassime makes history, sets up Isner semi in Miami

Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his superb run at the Miami Open, setting up a semi-final showdown with defending champion John Isner on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, has enjoyed a breakthrough year and the Canadian was too good for Borna Coric 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in their quarter-final.

The teenager has a 14-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in 2019, including reaching the final in Rio de Janeiro and the last eight in Sao Paulo.

He became the youngest male semi-finalist in the tournament's history and third youngest at an ATP 1000 tournament since 1990.

Playing his first ATP 1000 quarter-final, Auger-Aliassime outplayed Croatian 11th seed Coric.

Next up for Auger-Aliassime is Isner, whose title defence stayed on track with a 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5) win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Isner is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament, but seven of the eight he has won have been tie-breaks.

In the other half of the draw, Roger Federer brushed past Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals.

The Swiss three-time champion was untroubled by Medvedev in a clash pushed back to Wednesday due to rain.

Federer will face Kevin Anderson in the last eight.