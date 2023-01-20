Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (27) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: 21 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

The Serbian superstar in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic's bid for a 10th title in Melbourne and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam next faces a challenge from Grigor Dimitrov.

Playing on a court he called the most special of his career just a couple of days ago, and where he has won more matches than any other Grand Slam court, the 35-year-old enters the third-round clash on the back of a 23-match unbeaten run at the Australian Open. However, the Serbian great is experiencing tense times, having been highly concerned by his nagging hamstring injury, as he admitted after his second-round victory.

The 35-year-old made light work of Roberto Carballes Baena with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win in the first round. Troubled more by the injury in the next match, he dropped a set en route to a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0 win against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov will look to capitalize on some good form coming into the match. The Bulgarian star is yet to drop a set in the tournament, beating Aslan Karatsev and Laslo Djere in his two matches so far. The 31-year-old has won three matches in a row, including a straight-sets victory against David Goffin in the United Cup, after suffering a narrow loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Dimitrov is a former semifinalist (2017) at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Novak Djokovic has won nine of his 10 matches against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, including all of their last seven contests on tour. The last time they faced each other was at the 2019 Paris Masters, with the Serb winning 7-6(5), 6-4. Dimitrov's only win against the 21-time Grand Slam champion was back in 2013.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic - 650 +6.5 (+100) Over 34.5 (-120) Grigor Dimitrov + 400 -6.5 (-145) Under 34.5 (-120)

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

The two players last met in 2019.

Despite fitness concerns, the Serb enters the match as the favorite to win his 24th consecutive match at the Australian Open. He has been hitting the ball with great conviction and most importantly for him, his serve has been firing very well ever since his campaign at the Adelaide International 1. The world no. 4 smashed 63 winners past Enzo Couacaud in his previous match.

In Friday's match, he will need to be wary of Dimitrov's one-handed backhand, known to be the Bulgarian's favorite shot. Dimitrov has also been quite impressive from the baseline at the 2023 Australian Open so far. The former world no. 3 has also been serving well, winning more than 86% of points on his first serve in his previous match.

The Serbian great faces an in-form opponent and former Top-3 player who will challenge him. But the Serb's prowess on return of serve and from the baseline will be too tough to tame for Dimitrov.

The nine-time champion might not have the easiest outing against Dimitrov, but he should come through unless his hamstring injury spells more trouble.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.

