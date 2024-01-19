Australian Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Alex de Minaur vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round

Date: Sunday, January 21

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: A$86,500,000

Live Telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, beIN Sports

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur preview

10th seed Alex de Minaur of Australia will take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open. De Minaur has been in good form this year and remains the only player to beat Novak Djokovic in 2024 so far.

De Minaur got a walkover in the first round of the Melbourne Major against Milos Raonic after he was leading 6-7(6), 6-3, 2-0. However, the Aussie has had a smooth ride since then, winning each of his next two matches in straight sets. He beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round and then prevailed over Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the third.

Rublev also had to suffer some initial hiccups, winning a close first-round match against Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(6). However, the Russian then breezed through his next two matches, beating Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and Sebastian Korda 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-4, respectively.

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The two players have played each other five times on the ATP Tour, with De Minaur leading the head-to-head 3-2. Their most recent meeting came at the 2023 Paris Masters where the Russian defeated the Aussie 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur vs. Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Alex de Minaur Andrey Rublev

(Odds will be updated once available)

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur is in really good touch at the moment. He dealt with a hard-hitter like Cobolli well in his last match. He is likely to have to deal with another one in his next match, as Rublev has one of the most powerful forehands on the tour.

Meanwhile, Rublev is one of the most improved players on the tour if one considers the last few years. However, De Minaur has a very good backhand and will probably direct a lot of traffic towards Rublev with his own crosscourt backhand.

The Aussie is also a better mover on court than the Russian and it could prove to be a deciding factor. However, Rublev hit a few fabulous returns against Korda, a repeat of which cannot be ruled out against De Minaur. It is probably going to be a tight match, with the home favorite getting over the line in the end.

Pick: De Minaur to win in five sets.