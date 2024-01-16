Australian Open 2024: Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (19) Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri

Date: January 18, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri preview

Norrie is through to the second round.

Nineteenth seed Cameron Norrie takes on Italy's Giuliu Zeppieri for a place in the Australian Open third round.

World No. 19 Norrie opened his campaign with a straight-set win over Juan Pablo Varillas in his opener. After conceding four games each in the opening two sets, the 28-year-old was more ruthless in the third, dropping just two games to cruise to the second round.

Coming off a quarterfinal run in Auckland a week ago, Norrie improves to 2-1 on the season and 5-5 at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round last year.

Norrie had a modest year at Grand Slams last year, failing to make the second week, making the third round thrice, something he would like to improve in 2024.

Meanwhile, the 133rd-ranked Zeppieri is coming off a tough four-set win over Dusan Lajovic. The two players split the first two sets 6-3 before the Italian produced another 6-3 set.

In a tight fourth set, Zeppieiri took it in a tiebreak to open his account for the season, having fallen in the Brisbane qualifiers a week ago. Making only his third Grand Slam appearance, first at the Australian Open, the 22-year-old improves to 1-3 in Majors.

In his only Grand Slam main draw appearance in 2023, the Italian made the Roland Garros second round (lost to Casper Ruud) after losing in the first round a year earlier.

Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns with each other on the tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Cameron Norrie Giuliu Zeppieri

The odds will be updated when they release.

Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri

Zeppieri is off the mark for the season.

Both Norrie and Zeppieri have similar game styles. The two left-handers aren't the biggest servers or hitters of the ball but move decently.

Norrie, though, is obviously the more experienced of the two, having made the second week of Grand Slams multiple times while Zeppieri is just starting out. The Italian, though, will be buoyed by the first hardcourt win of his career.

The more consistent and experienced Norrie, though, could prove to be a bridge too far for Zeppieri. Expect Norrie to take the battle of the two left-handers.

Pick: Norrie in four sets