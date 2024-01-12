Australian Open 2024: Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs (20) Adrian Mannarino

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Wawrikna won the 2014 Australian Open title.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka opens his Australian Open campaign against 20th seed Adrian Mannarino. Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, is 56th in the rankings and making his season debut. The 38-year-old is coming off a 27-23 season in 2023, ending the year with one win in his last five matches.

The Swiss right-hander fell in the first round at Melbourne Park last year, going down to Alex Molcan in five sets. He fared slightly better at the three other Grand Slams, reaching the second round at Roland Garros and the third round at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Wawrinka also reached the Umag final and a couple of other quarterfinals on both the ATP and Challenger Tours as he ended the year ranked just outside the top-50. Meanwhile, the 20th ranked Mannarino won only one of his four matches at the United Cup. The 35-year-old is coming off a solid 43-24 2023 campaign, winning titles at Newport, Astana, and Sofia and also making the Mallorca final.

Mannarino made the third round at the US Open, second round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and first round at Roland Garros. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Masters.

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Wawrinka has lost both previous meetings, all on hardcourt, to Mannarino. Their last clash in the Astana opening round in 2022 went the Frenchman's way in three sets.

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under)

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stan Wawrinka vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Mannarino had a gone campaign in 2023

The two players have contrasting playing styles. While both players are good movers, Wawrinka has a strong serve and powerful groundstrokes, while the left-handed Mannarino is more of a counterpuncher.

The Swiss, a former top-10 player, has a potent single-handed backhand, which can wreak havoc if he finds his range and timing. Mannarino, meanwhile, is an epitome of consistency, without having any noteworthy aspect of his game that particularly stands out.

Both players had underwhelming outings in Grand Slams last year, but going by recent form and head-to-head record, Mannarino has the advantage. Nevertheless, expect Wawrinka to put it across his French opponent at the place of his first Grand Slam win.

Pick: Wawrinka in four sets.