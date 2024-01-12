Australian Open 2024: Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

The Danish 20-year-old hits a backhand in Brisbane

Eighth seed Holger Rune will be looking to continue his rich vein of form in Melbourne. The promising Dane takes on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the Australian Open.

Rune has been in great form since employing six-time Major winner Boris Becker as his coach in early September. Having been on a seven-match losing streak at the time, the 20-year-old completely turned around his fortunes after the US Open.

He has reached the final in Brisbane and the semifinals in Basel since then and also competed at the Nitto ATP Finals last year.

Yoshihito Nishioka, meanwhile, enjoyed moderate success on the ATP Tour last year. The Japanese compiled a 21-21 win/loss record in tour-level matches. The highlights of his 2023 season included finishing as the runner-up in Zhuhai and reaching the second week at the Australian Open and the French Open.

The 28-year-old, however, arrives in Melbourne with no match practice. He was supposed to play at the Adelaide International this week but withdrew ahead of his first-round match citing a leg injury.

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Nishioka leads Rune by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings. The Japanese defeated the Dane in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International.

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Holger Rune Yoshihito Nishioka

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Yoshihito Nishioka hits a forehand

Rune is in great form this year, even though his campaign at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane ended on an unceremonious note, as he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the final. The World No. 8 has been hitting his forehand with conviction, not being afraid to hit his signature inside-out screamer.

Nishioka doesn't have his younger opponent's firepower from the baseline. However, he makes up for it with his supreme consistency and timing. The 28-year-old also has great footspeed, which allows him to stay with big hitters during long exchanges.

While the 5'7" Japanese is a tough customer, Rune will probably have little trouble in dispatching him. The Dane is growing in confidence with each win and is expected to make some big strides in 2024.

Pick: Rune in straight sets.