Australian Open 2024: Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Musetti pumps his fist

25th-seed Lorenzo Musetti will face France's Benjamin Bonzi for a place in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Musetti was showing a lot of promise some time ago, but his form has fallen off a cliff recently. The Italian has lost 14 of his last 22 matches, which includes a six-match losing streak from last year's China Open to the Davis Cup playoffs in late November. The 21-year-old is looking for some much-needed redemption at the Australian Open.

More interestingly, Musetti has not won a main draw match in Melbourne to date. So, he will have all the more reason to play his best tennis during the first Major tournament of the year.

Benjamin Bonzi has also not enjoyed good fortunes on the ATP Tour lately. He is on a three-match losing streak, with his last loss coming at the ASB Classic earlier this month. For what it's worth, the Frenchman enjoyed a respectable 2023 season with two runner-up finishes in Pune and Marseille.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

The two players have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Lorenzo Musetti Benjamin Bonzi

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Benjamin Bonzi hits a backhand

Musetti has one of the best one-handed backhands on the ATP Tour. However, his forehand is relatively underwhelming, not allowing him to stay on top of baseline exchange.

The Italian also likes changing the direction of rallies with his tricky slice. The 21-year-old has a lot of potential to do well if he starts taking more initiative. Bonzi, meanwhile, has a dependable two-handed backhand and marginally better forehand than his younger opponent. The Frenchman has effortless timing on his strokes and can hit groundstroke winners at a whim.

The World No. 110 also possesses a good serve at 6 ft and can close in on the net to end rallies quickly as well. He will be a difficult opponent to beat for Musetti, who is yet to find his groove on hardcourts.

Pick: Bonzi in four sets.