Australian Open 2024: Paula Badosa vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Taylor Townsend

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Paula Badosa vs Taylor Townsend preview

Paula Badosa hits a forehand.

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa will face USA's Taylor Townsend in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday (January 14).

Badosa missed three of the four Major tournaments last year due to a variety of injuries. The Spaniard was forced out of the 2023 Australian Open after she suffered an adductor injury at a tune-up event in Adelaide. She then had a quiet time on the WTA tour from February to May before a stress fracture in her L4 vertebra ruled her out of Roland Garros.

The 26-year-old then hastened her comeback at Wimbledon, but that only worsened her injury. She was later advised by doctors to call off her 2023 season, which caused her ranking to fall outside the women's top 50.

Having said that, Badosa looked in good shape during her first tournament back in Adelaide earlier this week, even though she lost in three sets to USA's Bernarda Pera.

Taylor Townsend, meanwhile, was once USA's biggest young prospect. However, she couldn't make big strides in singles and turned to doubles instead. The American had a banner year in doubles last year, winning the Cincinnati title (with Alycia Parks) and finishing as the runner-up at Roland Garros (with Leylah Fernandez).

In singles, while Townsend hardly played WTA tour-level matches, she did spring an upset over 19th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia at last year's US Open. She mostly plies her trade at ITF events and won two events in her home country last year.

Paula Badosa vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head

The two players are yet to face on the WTA tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Taylor Townsend odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Paula Badosa Taylor Townsend

(Odds will be updated when they are released.)

Paula Badosa vs Taylor Townsend prediction

Taylor Townsend hits a volley

Paula Badosa was one of the cleanest strikers of the ball on the women's tour before her injury. The Spaniard doesn't have powerful strokes, but her shot tolerance and work rate are impressive. She also has good court positioning, which allows her to respond to her opponent's shots with interest.

Taylor Townsend, on the other hand, is a very crafty player. Gifted with a left-handed forehand, she can make life tough for her opponents with sharp angles. She also likes approaching the net. The American has suspect footwork though, which often puts her at a disadvantage.

Badosa will probably take quite some time to get into the rhythm that saw her win the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. However, her experience should help her defeat Townsend if she can handle her versatility.

Pick: Badosa in three sets.