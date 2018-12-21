×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australian Open introduces first-to-10 final-set breakers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:32 IST
federer - Cropped
Roger Federer with the Australian Open title

The Australian Open will use the first-to-10 tie-break format in deciding sets from 2019, it has been announced.

It was confirmed by the tournament on Friday that the system will be used to decide matches locked at 6-6 in deciders following "the most extensive consultation in the tournament's history".

Earlier this year, Wimbledon changed its own rules for breakers and the Australian Open's decision means all four grand slam tournaments now have different criteria.

The French Open will continue with advantage final sets, the US Open is a tie-break to seven at 6-6, while Wimbledon will have a breaker to seven from 12-12 in 2019.

Explaining the decision in a news release, tournament director Craig Tiley said: "We asked the players – both past and present, commentators, agents and TV analysts whether they wanted to play an advantage final set or not, and went from there.

"We went with a 10-point tie-break at six-games-all in the final set to ensure the fans still get a special finale to these often epic contests, with the longer tie-break still then allowing for that one final twist or change of momentum in the contest. 

"This longer tie-break also can lessen some of the serving dominance that can prevail in the shorter tie-break.

"We believe this is the best possible outcome for both the players and the fans around the world."

Omnisport
NEWS
Women's Tennis : 5 greatest Australian Open finals
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 best Australian Open finals
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
Women's tennis: 5 youngest Australian Open champions
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 Youngest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
4 best US Open women's finals in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Top 4 US Open men's finals in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
4 great women's Grand Slam champions who never won the...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 great Grand Slam Champions who never won...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us