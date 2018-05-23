Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Australian Open semifinalist Chung pulls out of French Open

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 10:32 IST
    AP Image

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon won't have a chance to repeat his Grand Slam heroics at the French Open: the 22-year-old Korean withdrew from the year's second major on Wednesday with a persistent ankle injury.

    Chung, who had to retire in his semifinal against eventual champion Roger Federer at Melbourne Park in January because of severe blisters, said he had been carrying the ankle injury through the clay-court season. He had earlier withdrawn from the Lyon Open and Italian Open.

    In a post on Twitter the 20th-ranked Chung said: "Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros. I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season. An MRI scan has revealed that I have build up of fluid in the ankle joint which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest."

    The French Open begins Sunday.

