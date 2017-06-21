Azarenka on the brink of defeat in comeback match

Just one game stands between Victoria Azarenka and defeat in her first outing on the WTA Tour in over a year.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 02:51 IST

Two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka was handed a lifeline on her return to the WTA Tour as bad light resulted in her first-round Mallorca Open match against Risa Ozaki being suspended on Tuesday.

In her first match for over a year having taken time away from tennis around the birth of her son, Azarenka will return on Wednesday to try and stave off a comeback defeat.

The two-time major winner has one game to keep her tournament alive, trailing Ozaki 3-6 6-4 5-4 with the Japanese on serve.

Top seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finished off Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6 7-5 6-4 in a match held over from Monday, while defending champion Caroline Garcia beat former world number one Jelena Jankovic 6-4 6-4.

Getting low during my first match on grass in @MallorcaOpen

Good win today ! next match Thursday !#FlyWithCaro #MallorcaOpen pic.twitter.com/zgWmnjgp6M — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) June 20, 2017

Carla Suarez Navarro – seeded fourth – was on the end of a surprise 6-3 7-5 loss against Catherine Bellis and fifth seed Kiki Bertens was forced to retire with her meeting with Sabine Lisicki, making her comeback after almost eight months out, poised at one set apiece.

Veronica Cepede Royg was unable to continue the tremendous form that carried her to the fourth round of the French Open as she went down to Varvara Lepchenko, with Ana Konjuh, Roberta Vinci, Francesca Schiavone and Shelby Rogers among the other winners.