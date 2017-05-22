Azarenka sets sight on Wimbledon with grass-court comeback

Almost a year to the day since her last outing on the WTA Tour, Victoria Azarenka has confirmed she plans to return ahead of Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 16:23 IST

Victoria Azarenka has her sights set on Wimbledon as she plans her return to the WTA Tour following the birth of her son Leo.

The Belarusian has not played since the 2016 French Open, when a knee injury forced her to retire during a first-round match against Karin Knapp.

Azarenka, who was ranked sixth in the world when she announced she would be taking time away from the Tour, gave birth in December and initially stated she was hoping to return ahead of the US Open.

However, the two-time Australian Open winner has revised her plans and will look to make a return during the grass-court season ahead of the year's third major.

Azarenka wrote in a statement posted on Twitter: "I have some good news. My training is progress well and I feel ready to start competing…plus Leo kinda said he wants to see London and Wimbledon.

"I will be finalising my schedule before Wimbledon in the coming days – I plan to play one of the grass court events prior to Wimbledon.

"I will keep you updated! Thank you for all your support and see you sooner."

The grass-court season begins in mid-June after the French Open with tournaments in S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Mallorca, Birmingham and Eastbourne before Wimbledon.