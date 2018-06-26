Bad day for fancied players at ITF Seniors event

Chennai, Jun 26 (PTI) Seeded players fell like nine pins at the PC Open 2018, an ITF Seniors tennis tournament, at the Presidency Club here with four fancied names including the top seed tumbling out in the 35-Plus singles event today.

Dilip Mohanty, the top-seed in the 35+ event, lost 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 to Sunil Harry while seeded players Muthukumar Subramanian (No.3), Sanjeev Kumar (5), V Chandhrashekar (6) and Dinesh Chandra Suyal (7) also made their exit.

In the 45+ event, the second, third and sixth-seeds were sent packing.

Results (Indians unless otherwise stated): 35+ Mens Singles: C Nagarajan bt Muthukumar Subramanian [3] 6-2, 6-1; Royson Kwan (Singapore) [2] bt Surendra Allam 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4; Vinod Sridhar bt V Chandhrashekar [6] 6-0, 6-1; Palani Vale bt Dinesh Chandra Suyal [7] 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-4.

Sanjay Darbha bt Sivan Govind 7-6(4), 6-2; Krishna Kumar bt Sanjeev Kumar [5] 6-1, 6-1; Kannan Manickam bt Deepak Marwaha 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; A Johnsonraj w/o Salman Firdousel Jayakumar Krishnapillai bt Suresh Gandhi Booplan 6-1, 6-1.

Kannan Sethu bt Prakash Aswani 6-1, 6-0; Vijayakumar Rajasingh bt Vetri Vel Desiganandham 6-0, 6-0; Sunil Harry bt Dilip Mohanty [1] 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Gurusamy Venkatesh bt Rajesh Doraisamy 6-2, 6-0; Johnson Roosvelt bt Rahul Agrawal 6-1, 6-2; Vinodkumar Ramakrishnan bt Amrose Pradeep 6-1, 6-4; Paramartha Lingam Pillai Arunachalam [4] bt Rohan Narayan 6-2, 6-3.

45+ Mens Singles: Tikam Singh Panwar [1] bt Karamjeet Singh Parmar 7-5, 6-4; Vignesh Kailasam bt Hatinder Panwa R [4] 6-4, 6-0; Binu Mani bt Karan Kulwant Singh [2] 6-2, 6-2; Rajesh Ganapathy [6] bt Sudhakar Reddy Dandala (IND) 6-1, 6-1.

Cader Rameez Samad bt Himanshu Shankar [3] 6-0, 6-4; D Joseph bt G P Balaji 6-4, 6-2.

55+ Mens Singles: Sharad Tak [5] bt Govind Krishna Kumar 6-3, 6-1; Murthati Suresh [3] bt Lawrence Gray Kumar 6-0, 6-0; Dilip Singh Nongmaithem [4] bt Sridhar Annapillai S Raghavan 6-1, 6-0; Rajagopalan Krishnamurthy bt Nondove Poonacha Palanganda [8] 4-6, 3-0 (Retired).

Sanjiv Mehra [6] bt Kalyanraman Srinivasan 6-1, 6-1; Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah [2] bt Umashankar Krishnaswamy 6-1, 6-1; Puneet Kumar Gupta [1] bt Madhusudhana Byreddy 6-0, 6-2