Barcelona Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs (15) Francisco Cerundolo

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2023

Date: Thursday, April 20

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €2,772,480

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Ruud is looking to reach the last eight.

Third seed Casper Ruud takes on 15th seed Francisco Cerundolo on Thursday as a place in the Barcelona Open quarterfinals beckons.

World No. 3 Ruud opened his campaign at the ATP 500 claycourt event with a straight-sets win over Ben Shelton to improve to 11-7 on the season. The 24-year-old has had an overall underwhelming campaign, though.

Ruud didn't play more than two matches in his first six tournaments of 2023 - United Cup, Auckland, Australian Open, Acapulco, Indian Wells, Miami - going 5-6. The Norwegian, though, has come into his own on the ongoing European claycourt swing, beating Miomir Kecmanovic to win his first title of the year in Estoril.

The 24-year-old lost in the third round to Jan-Lennard Struff at Monte-Carlo, but has made a winning start to his Barcelona campaign. Ruud is 3-2 at the claycourt event, with two of those wins coming last year during his run to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the 32nd-ranked Cerundolo is off to a 13-10 start to the year after seeing off Francesco Passaro in his opener. The 24-year-old Argentine started the season with consecutive defeats before reaching the Australian Open third round.

Cerundolo made the quarterfinals in Cordoba, Buenos Aires and Miami before losing in the Monte-Carlo third round. The Argentinian is making his Barcelona debut.

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The two players have split their two previous meetings, with Cerundolo winning their last clash on clay at Bastad last year in the Round of 16.

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Casper Ruud -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-115) Francisco Cerundolo +190 +1.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Cerundolo is making his Barcelona debut.

Both Ruud and Cerundolo have similar game styles and tend to play their best tennis on clay. The Norwegian, though, takes the edge in terms of his superior pedigree, bigger serve and elite movement.

Ruud has had far more wins and titles on clay than Cerundolo, going 105-38 and winning nine titles. The Argentine, meanwhile, is 25-21 on the surface and has won one title.

The World No. 5 is coming off a confident outing against Shelton, saving four out of five break points, and should do enough to beat Cerundolo.

Prediction: Ruud to win in straight sets

