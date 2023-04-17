Barcelona Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Emil Ruusuvuori, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Frances Tiafoe vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2023

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €2,772,480

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Frances Tiafoe vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Tiafoe won a title this year.

Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe opens his Barcelona Open campaign against Emil Ruusuvuori.

The 12th-ranked Tiafoe has won 19 of his 24 matches this year and is coming off his first title of 2023 in Houston, where he won four matches in two days. The 25-year-old has had a solid season, winning his first five matches at the inaugural United Cup in Team USA's victorious campaign Down Under. Tiafoe won two more matches before losing to Karen Khachanov in the Australian Open third round.

After reaching the quarterfinals in Dallas and Acapulco, Tiafoe reached the last four at Indian Wells. Following an early exit from the Miami Open, the American won his first title on clay in Houston before arriving for the European claycourt swing.

Meanwhile, World No. 40 Ruusuvuori improved to 12-10 on the season after downing Alexander Bublik in his Barcelona opener. After starting the year with three losses in four matches, the 24-year-old Finn reached the quarterfinals in Miami.

Ruusuvuori is 2-1 in Barcelona, with both wins coming last year. One of those wins came against Bublik, whom he beat this year as well.

Frances Tiafoe vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Tiafoe lost his lone meeting against Ruusuvuori in the Stockholm quarterfinals (indoor hardcourt) last year. The pair will clash for the first time on clay.

Frances Tiafoe vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Ruusuvuori is into the second round.

Both Tiafoe and Ruusuvuori are quintessential baseliners, but Tiafoe gets the edge because of his superior experience and aggressive gamestyle.

Aggression on clay can be a double-edged sword, but the American has found a way to trouble opponents with his big serves, powerful hitting and elite athleticism. Clay is not Tiafoe's strongest suit, but he's coming off his first title on the surface and will be brimming with confidence. Ruusuvuori, meanwhile, has more modest attributes.

Tiafoe is also the more accomplished player of the two on clay, winning 25 of his 55 matches, while Ruusuvuori has gone 10-16. Considering the American's recent form, he should take this one.

Pick: Tiafoe in straight sets

