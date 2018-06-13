Bartoli cancels comeback due to shoulder problem

There will be no comeback for Marion Bartoli after a shoulder issue prevented her attempts to make a return to the WTA Tour.

Marion Bartoli watches on at the French Open

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has cancelled plans for a return to the WTA Tour due to a shoulder injury.

Frenchwoman Bartoli shocked the tennis world with an abrupt retirement in 2013, just weeks after winning her only grand slam title, but announced her intention to make a comeback late last year.

The 33-year-old has not made a competitive appearance in the time since then, though, and posted a message on Twitter to announce that a return is now not possible.

Bartoli attributes her recent struggles to an issue with her right shoulder, as she considers moving into coaching.

"To my dismay, I must unfortunately stop my attempt to make a comeback," she wrote. "Indeed, the necessary increase in the amount of workouts to try to find my best level has caused pain again in my right shoulder.

A mon grand désarroi je dois malheureusement arrêter ma tentative de comeback. En effet l'augmentation nécessaire des doses d'entraînements pour tenter de retrouver mon meilleur niveau, entraînent des douleurs à nouveau à mon épaule droite pic.twitter.com/pFnubgrmTe — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) June 13, 2018

"That has become incompatible with a recovery to the highest level. I would like to thank all the people who have accompanied me on this wonderful human adventure.

"I will now take a time of reflection to assess the various professional projects that are available to me.

"Nevertheless, I have a profound desire to convey what I have learned at the highest level, and so I want to invest in the training of a player to help them exploit their full potential."

Bartoli won eight WTA singles titles but suffered health problems after her initial retirement, saying she "feared for her life" in 2016 when struck down by a virus that caused dramatic weight loss.