Barty party continues in Malaysia with victory over Han

Nao Hibino will meet qualifier Ashleigh Barty in the Malaysian Open final on Sunday after differing days in Kuala Lumpur.

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 19:56 IST

Qualifier Ashleigh Barty's sensational run at the Malaysian Open continued on Saturday as she booked her maiden WTA Tour final with victory over Han Xinyun.

Little was expected of Barty ahead of the tournament in Kuala Lumpur, but she battled her way into the last four and again showed her quality to cruise into the final with a 6-3 7-5 win.

The 20-year-old made swift work of her higher-ranked opponent with a late break in both sets, the Australian converting her third match point to progress.

She will meet Nao Hibino in Sunday's showpiece after the world number 106 came from a set down to beat Magda Linette 2-6 6-4 6-4.

Linette dominated the end of the opening set, winning four successive games to move ahead, but seeing out the match proved too much as Hibino rallied.

The Japanese saved six break points in the second set before levelling the semi-final, and in the decider she quickly took control to give her a chance of a second title - the last coming in Tashkent in 2015.