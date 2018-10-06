Basilashvili defeats Edmund to book Del Potro decider

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 06 Oct 2018, 20:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikoloz Basilashvili at the China Open

Nikoloz Basilashvili booked a China Open final meeting with Juan Martin del Potro courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Kyle Edmund on Saturday.

Del Potro was the beneficiary of Fabio Fognini's withdrawal from the day's first semi-final due to an ankle injury, before Basilashvili overcame fifth seed Edmund 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

The win sees the world number 34 into his second ATP 500 final of 2018, after his triumph at the German Tennis Championships in July.

Edmund, yet to reach a final at the 500 level, saw three set points come and go towards the end of the opener and the world number 16 was left further frustrated in letting slip a 4-1 lead in the breaker.

Basilashvili raced into a 3-0 lead at the start of the second set and, although he was broken when serving for the match at 5-3, hit back immediately to seal victory and a meeting with 22-time Tour winner Del Potro.

into the @ChinaOpen final



Basilashvili d. Edmund 7-6(6), 6-4 to set a Beijing final date with Delpo.



Who you got?#ATP pic.twitter.com/W7ghL5jxtD — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) October 6, 2018