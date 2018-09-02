Bears acquire Mack from Raiders in blockbuster trade

Khalil Mack's move to Chicago is official after the Bears announced his blockbuster arrival from the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

The Bears acquired three-time NFL Pro Bowler Mack – reportedly signing the pass rusher to a record six-year, $141million deal – as well as a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick in exchange for their 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and 2019 sixth-round pick.

Reports also stated Chicago and Mack's agent worked through the night to secure the record-setting deal, which includes $90m guaranteed for the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Mack was in the middle of a holdout with the Raiders, waiting for an extension with the team that took him fifth overall in the 2014 draft.

"We are excited to add a special playmaker like Khalil to our football team," said Bears general manager Ryan Pace. "He brings a ton on the field, but he really fits what we are building in our locker room, too. Elite defensive players in their prime are rare so when we knew we had a legit shot to acquire him, we did everything we thought necessary to get him.

"I'm confident the compensation to Oakland, including the return draft picks to us, and the contract extension for Khalil are fair to all parties. We are anxious to get Khalil to Chicago with his coaches and team-mates."

Mack has recorded double-digit sacks in three consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2017. He has yet to miss a game, racking up a career total of 40.5 sacks and 231 tackles.