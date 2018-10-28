Bears' Khalil Mack ruled out of Jets game with ankle injury

Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack has been ruled out of the Chicago Bears' matchup against the New York Jets as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle.

Despite optimism he would be available in Week 8, the 27-year-old pass rusher is one of the Bears' inactive players for Sunday's clash at Soldier Field against the 3-4 Jets.

Mack has been considered "day-to-day" after sitting out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before returning on a limited basis on Friday.

The injury Mack suffered in the Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 still appears to be bothering him, even though he managed to play last week against the New England Patriots.

Mack has tallied 20 total tackles, five sacks and forced four fumbles in six games with the Bears (3-3) this season.

Chicago acquired the three-time Pro Bowl player along with a second-round pick from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for four future draft choices in early September.

#Bears Inactives vs. New York Jets:



No. 12 Allen Robinson II

No. 31 Marcus Cooper Sr.

No. 46 Michael Burton

No. 52 Khalil Mack

No. 64 Eric Kush

No. 69 Rashaad Coward

No. 97 Nick Williams #NYJvsCHI | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 28, 2018