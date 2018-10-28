×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bears' Khalil Mack ruled out of Jets game with ankle injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    28 Oct 2018, 21:51 IST
KhalilMack-cropped
Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack has been ruled out of the Chicago Bears' matchup against the New York Jets as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle.

Despite optimism he would be available in Week 8, the 27-year-old pass rusher is one of the Bears' inactive players for Sunday's clash at Soldier Field against the 3-4 Jets.

Mack has been considered "day-to-day" after sitting out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before returning on a limited basis on Friday. 

The injury Mack suffered in the Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 still appears to be bothering him, even though he managed to play last week against the New England Patriots.

Mack has tallied 20 total tackles, five sacks and forced four fumbles in six games with the Bears (3-3) this season.

Chicago acquired the three-time Pro Bowl player along with a second-round pick from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for four future draft choices in early September.

Omnisport
NEWS
Bears pass rusher Mack questionable for Jets game
RELATED STORY
Bears star Khalil Mack 'day-to-day' with ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Raiders send Khalil Mack to Bears - reports
RELATED STORY
Bears acquire Mack from Raiders in blockbuster trade
RELATED STORY
This Week in U.S. Sports: Khalil Mack extends holdout,...
RELATED STORY
Buzarnescu out of US Open due to ankle injury
RELATED STORY
5 Tennis stars who retired too soon
RELATED STORY
Osaka retires with injury, Bertens reaches WTA semifinals
RELATED STORY
Understanding Andy Roddick's journey in Tennis
RELATED STORY
10 of the greatest women's tennis players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us