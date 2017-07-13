Becker urges Murray and Djokovic to take a break

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal reaped the rewards of taking time out and Boris Becker thinks their 'Big Four' rivals should do the same.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 14:01 IST

Andy Murray faces the media after his Wimbledon exit

Boris Becker believes Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic only have to look at Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's exploits this year to know they could benefit from a break following their Wimbledon exits.

Murray hobbled out of the All England Club following a surprise loss to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals on Wednesday after being hampered by a hip injury.

Djokovic followed the world number one through the exit door in SW19, retiring due to an elbow problem when trailing Tomas Berdych 7-6 (7-2) 2-0.

Murray said he will sit down and come up with a plan to get back to full fitness, while Djokovic revealed he is considering taking a break from the circuit.

Becker thinks both players would benefit from putting their feet up, just as Federer and Nadal did last year before coming back stronger in 2017.

At a record 42nd attempt, Sam Querrey finally reaches a Grand Slam semi-final...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UXrSsCAKV3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

The six-time grand slam singles champion told the BBC: "With this injury, there are limitations to Andy's movement.

"There are some players who depend more on their serve who can get quick points, but Andy relies on his speed and footwork, which are an integral part of his game.

"That is why he needs to be 100 per cent fit. It's no good for him to be 75 per cent - yes, he is maybe good enough to get to the quarters, like he did here, but he is the number one in the world and he enters tournaments to win them.

"The Tour is a gruelling schedule and I would give the same advice to Novak too - rest.

"They should both look at the examples of Rafa and Roger. Look at what they have done since coming back fully fit.

"Nadal struggled last year with injuries, so he took some time off to get fully fit and look what a year he is having.

"So maybe that is a lesson learned for Andy and Novak to really take care of their bodies - take their time and get healthy, and don't play when they can't."

A sad sight.



An injured Novak Djokovic calls time on his 2017 #Wimbledon campaign, sending Tomas Berdych into the semi-finals pic.twitter.com/fN1yukjQ8U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

Becker added: "Andy is now at the point where he needs to be really honest with himself because if he can't run, he can't play.

"It looked bad for him on Wednesday but he probably does not know yet what is going to happen next.

"I credit him for not wanting to use the hip injury as an excuse for his defeat but he needs to get a couple of opinions from doctors before he thinks about coming back."