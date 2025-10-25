Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open 2025 Final

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Belinda Bencic vs (6) Linda Noskova

Date: October 26, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Pan Pacific Open

Round: Final

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoors)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova preview

Bencic at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Source: Getty

Bencic (World No. 13) is enjoying a strong resurgence after her maternity break. She holds a 36-17 record in 2025, captured the Abu Dhabi title in February, and now has advanced to her second Pan Pacific Open final a decade after her first.

Her form on hard courts has improved consistently, and she appears hungry for another trophy.

Noskova (World No. 17) is a rising star at just 20 years old. The Czech has compiled a 39-25 record this season and reached the China Open final in October, demonstrating she belongs at the top level. Her game is powerful and increasingly consistent.

This final presents a clash of experience versus youth. Bencic’s recent title form gives her the edge, but Noskova’s momentum and power make her dangerous.

Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Bencic and Noskova's meeting in the final of the 2025 Pan Pacific Open is their first clash on the WTA Tour. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic +100 +1.5 (-135) Over 22.5 (-110) Linda Noskova -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova prediction

Noskova at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Source: Getty

Bencic arrives in the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on the back of three gritty victories in Tokyo. She edged Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 16, then survived Karolina Muchova 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the quarter-finals, and defeated Sofia Kenin 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Noskova, meanwhile, arrives in the final of the 2025 Pan Pacific Open having displayed strong form in Tokyo. In the Round of 16, she edged past McCartney Kessler 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, showing resilience and composure. Her quarter-final opponent, Anna Kalinskaya, retired with Noskova leading 6-1, 1-0.

In the semifinal, she received a walkover from Elena Rybakina, who withdrew before the match was played due to a back injury.

Bencic has the experience advantage and is more battle-hardened in big-match scenarios. She should start strong, Noskova may respond, but the Swiss will likely prevail.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova betting tips

Tip 1: Bencic to win 2-1 in sets.

Tip 2: Match to go over 21.5 games.

Tip 3: Noskova over 10.5 games won.

