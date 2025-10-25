Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open 2025 Final

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Belinda Bencic vs (6) Linda Noskova
Date: October 26, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Pan Pacific Open
Round: Final
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard (Outdoors)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova preview
Bencic (World No. 13) is enjoying a strong resurgence after her maternity break. She holds a 36-17 record in 2025, captured the Abu Dhabi title in February, and now has advanced to her second Pan Pacific Open final a decade after her first.
Her form on hard courts has improved consistently, and she appears hungry for another trophy.
Noskova (World No. 17) is a rising star at just 20 years old. The Czech has compiled a 39-25 record this season and reached the China Open final in October, demonstrating she belongs at the top level. Her game is powerful and increasingly consistent.
This final presents a clash of experience versus youth. Bencic’s recent title form gives her the edge, but Noskova’s momentum and power make her dangerous.
Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova head-to-head
Bencic and Noskova's meeting in the final of the 2025 Pan Pacific Open is their first clash on the WTA Tour. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova prediction
Bencic arrives in the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on the back of three gritty victories in Tokyo. She edged Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 16, then survived Karolina Muchova 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the quarter-finals, and defeated Sofia Kenin 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals.
Noskova, meanwhile, arrives in the final of the 2025 Pan Pacific Open having displayed strong form in Tokyo. In the Round of 16, she edged past McCartney Kessler 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, showing resilience and composure. Her quarter-final opponent, Anna Kalinskaya, retired with Noskova leading 6-1, 1-0.
In the semifinal, she received a walkover from Elena Rybakina, who withdrew before the match was played due to a back injury.
Bencic has the experience advantage and is more battle-hardened in big-match scenarios. She should start strong, Noskova may respond, but the Swiss will likely prevail.
Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.
Belinda Bencic vs Linda Noskova betting tips
Tip 1: Bencic to win 2-1 in sets.
Tip 2: Match to go over 21.5 games.
Tip 3: Noskova over 10.5 games won.