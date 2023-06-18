Berlin 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Maria Sakkari vs Alize Cornet

Tournament: bett1open, presented by Ecotrans Group

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Alize Cornet preview

A week after clashing in Nottingham, Maria Sakkari and Alize Cornet will reprise their rivalry at the bett1open in Berlin.

World No. 8 Sakkari has been having an inconsistent season so far. She has made four semifinals in Indian Wells, Madrid, Doha, and Linz. Those deep runs are, however, interspersed with early exits in other tournaments. In at least four events, the Greek has succumbed to a defeat in her opening match.

Sakkari hasn't begun her grass season the way she would have liked. After a straight-sets win over Wang Xiyu, she fell to Alize Cornet in the second round in Nottingham without winning a set.

Now, as the sixth seed at the German capital, she will hope for a turnaround in fortunes after having made the semifinals last year.

Alize Cornet celebrates a point at the Billie Jean King Cup

French veteran Alize Cornet, meanwhile, is coming to Berlin on the back of her best performance of the season. The 33-year-old notched up three wins, including one over top seed Sakkari, before going down against Jodie Burrage in the semifinals in Nottingham.

The former Australian Open quarterfinalist has had a poor season prior to the grasscourt swing. She won just seven matches before this week, with a run to the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 event in Paris being the highlight.

Now that she has gained confidence from her Nottingham performance, the World No. 72 will be keen to carry the momentum into next week in Berlin.

Maria Sakkari vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Sakkari has a 3-1 lead in her head-to-head with Cornet. The Frenchwoman lost their first three meetings, but turned the tables on Sakkari in their most recent face-off this week at the Nottingham Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Maria Sakkari vs Alize Cornet odds

Maria Sakkari vs Alize Cornet prediction

Alize Cornet during the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Alize Cornet isn't an easy opponent to handle on grass and she proved it in her last encounter with Maria Sakkari. She repeatedly kept moving forward and finished points at the net by pinning the Greek to the baseline. Even when Sakkari herself made forays into the net, Cornet kept the World No. 8 guessing before outfoxing her with her sharp passes.

The Frenchwoman has a wobbly serve, but Sakkari hardly got a chance to exploit her weakness. Cornet put up a brilliant display of smart grasscourt tennis with her finesse and excellent footwork to take the match away from her more fancied opponent.

Sakkari would like to watch a replay of that match and take lessons from it. The Greek let Cornet control the match from the start and fluffed whatever opportunities she got in the second set. For a start, the sixth seed has to attack the fragile Cornet second serve to have any chance of a revenge.

However, one-dimensional baseline play isn't the right tactic against a player of Cornet's caliber on grass. Sakkari's lack of variety could come back to haunt her. The Frenchwoman is better equipped to break down the Sakkari power game with her slices, angles and delicate touches, and will be willing herself to go for an encore.

Pick: Alize Cornet to win in three sets.

