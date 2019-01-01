'Big Four' still grand slam favourites, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic believes the 'Big Four' are still the favourites at grand slams in 2019.

Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray have incredibly won 53 of the past 60 majors, including the previous eight.

While the next generation – most notably Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric and Stefanos Tsitsipas – are making progress, Djokovic feels the 'Big Four' should still enjoy plenty of success at the majors.

"I think if we are healthy and playing well, the four guys still have probably the best chance to always win slams," he said.

As Nadal and Murray struggled with injuries, Djokovic recaptured his best form in the second half of 2018, winning Wimbledon and the US Open to move onto 14 grand slam titles.

Thank you guys for all the love and support in 2018! Awesome to experience this life journey with every last one of you. Where are you celebrating New Years??!!! #2018bestnine pic.twitter.com/6jZbzcS7tG — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 31, 2018

However, Djokovic expects the next generation to start contending at majors in the near future.

"It's a matter of time when we will see some of them competing in the last stages of grand slams," he said.

Djokovic will be aiming to win an outright record seventh Australian Open title when the tournament begins on January 14.