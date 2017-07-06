'Bored' Tomic fined, dropped by Head

After saying he was "bored' during a first-round loss at Wimbledon, Bernard Tomic has seen his sponsorship deal severed by Head.

Bernard Tomic has been dropped by sponsor Head for his controversial behaviour in the first week of Wimbledon, which resulted in him being hit with a fine.

Australian Tomic fell to Mischa Zverev on Tuesday and told a media conference afterwards that he "felt a little bit bored out there", declaring that he would never have to work again after his career and cared little about the level of his performances.

Tomic also made the admission that he faked an injury to "break a bit of momentum" and has consequently been fined US$15,000 for "unsportsmanlike conduct".

Tennis equipment manufacturer Head have taken a dim view of Tomic's actions and have consequently ended their working relationship with him.

A statement read: "We were extremely disappointed with the statements made at Wimbledon by one of our sponsored athletes, Bernard Tomic.

"His opinions in no way reflect our own attitude for tennis, our passion, professionalism and respect for the game. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue our collaboration with Bernard Tomic."

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Tomic suggested the sanction was not handed down for calling for a medical timeout and labelled the punishment unfair.

"I was being honest," Tomic said. "People are saying the fine is for calling for the doctor, but it's not.

"I don't think the fine is fair."

Daniil Medvedev has also been punished for his antics at Wimbledon.

The Russian was found to have committed "unsportsmanlike conduct", and his punishment amounted to $14,500, with $7,500 of that for throwing coins towards the umpire following Wednesday's second-round defeat to Ruben Bemelmans.

The Russian lost his cool on a number of occasions in the fifth set and allegedly asked for the umpire to be changed due to his dissatisfaction at some of the decisions.

And he took his frustrations out on when his exit was confirmed by throwing money towards the official's chair.