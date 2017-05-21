Agassi to coach Djokovic

Andre Agassi will attempt to get Novak Djokovic back to his best after the world number two appointed the American as his new coach.

by Omnisport News 21 May 2017, 22:13 IST

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi at the Australian Open in 2013

Novak Djokovic has confirmed Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open and possibly beyond.

Djokovic suggested he would look to employ another super coach after parting company with his long-term coaching staff this month, but said he would take his time before making an appointment.

The 12-time grand slam singles champion split from Boris Becker last December and has now turned to Agassi in a bid to get back to the peak of his powers.

Djokovic confirmed Agassi will work with him at Roland Garros after losing to Alexander Zverev in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final on Sunday.

"We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us,” said Djokovic, who turns 30 on Monday.

"We don't have any long-term commitment. It's just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit. He will not stay the whole tournament.

"He's going to stay only to a certain time, and then we'll see after that what's going to happen. We'll see what the future brings."

Zverev claimed his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title with a 6-4 6-3 triumph in Rome.

Djokovic had not dropped a set this week until Zverev produced a brilliant performance in his maiden Masters final to deny the favourite a 31st success at that level, the highest on the ATP circuit outside of grand slams.

The world number two has won just once this year and lost his spot at the top of the rankings to Andy Murray late in 2016.