BREAKING NEWS: Nadal withdraws from Queen's Club

Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon preparations will not include the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club after he withdrew on Wednesday.

World number one and French Open champion Rafael Nadal will not play the Fever-Tree Championships ahead of Wimbledon.

Nadal claimed an unprecedented 11th Roland Garros crown last weekend, but did experience some discomfort during the third set against Dominic Thiem.

The Spaniard – who won at Queen's in 2008 – was scheduled to feature in London ahead of the year's third grand slam, but now it appears he could have no grass-court preparation before Wimbledon begins on July 2.

Nadal stated his exploits on clay this year – which has included record titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome – had taken its toll on his body, and after discussions with doctors he has decided to withdraw.

"Queen's is a great event, I have happy memories of winning the title in 2008 and I wanted to come back this year," Nadal told the tournament's official website.

"But it has been a very long clay court season for me with great results. I would like to say sorry to the tournament organisers and most of all to the fans that were hoping to see me play, but I have spoken to my doctors and I need to listen to what my body is telling me."