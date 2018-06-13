Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Nadal withdraws from Queen's Club

Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon preparations will not include the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club after he withdrew on Wednesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 19:50 IST
69
Breaking News
Breaking News

World number one and French Open champion Rafael Nadal will not play the Fever-Tree Championships ahead of Wimbledon.

Nadal claimed an unprecedented 11th Roland Garros crown last weekend, but did experience some discomfort during the third set against Dominic Thiem.

The Spaniard – who won at Queen's in 2008 – was scheduled to feature in London ahead of the year's third grand slam, but now it appears he could have no grass-court preparation before Wimbledon begins on July 2.

Nadal stated his exploits on clay this year – which has included record titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome – had taken its toll on his body, and after discussions with doctors he has decided to withdraw.

"Queen's is a great event, I have happy memories of winning the title in 2008 and I wanted to come back this year," Nadal told the tournament's official website.

"But it has been a very long clay court season for me with great results. I would like to say sorry to the tournament organisers and most of all to the fans that were hoping to see me play, but I have spoken to my doctors and I need to listen to what my body is telling me."

How can one actually beat Nadal on his beloved Clay?
RELATED STORY
Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Nadal overcomes Thiem and continues reign as the king of...
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal on the brink of breaking John...
RELATED STORY
Thiem: I have a plan for Nadal
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal’s French Open triumphs: Then and Now
RELATED STORY
Thiem: Easier to watch Nadal on TV in French Open final
RELATED STORY
Murray withdraws from Rosmalen
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Toni Nadal happy to be just an uncle in Paris
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem final...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us