Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brilliant Berrettini upset Bautista Agut to claim Gstaad title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    29 Jul 2018, 18:03 IST
Matteo Berrettino
Swiss Open Gstaad champion Matteo Berrettino

Matteo Berrettini sealed his first ATP title without dropping a set by shocking Roberto Bautista Agut in the Swiss Open Gstaad final on Sunday.

Berrettini was languishing outside the top 200 in the rankings last year but continued his rise with a 7-6 (11-9) 6-4 upset of the second seed.

The world number 84, who could end a dream week by winning the doubles title later in the day, fired down 17 aces and did not face a break point in his maiden ATP World Tour decider.

The 22-year-old Italian lost just 12 points on serve in an assured performance, saving two set points in the tie-break to edge in front.

Bautista Agut saved four break points in his first service game of the second set but was unable to put Berrettini under significant pressure.

The world number 17 and Berrettini looked to be heading for another breaker, but the Rome native had other ideas.

A fearless Berrettini claimed the elusive break with a rasping inside-out forehand when Bautista Agut was serving to stay in the match, enhancing his reputation with an unexpected triumph.

Omnisport
NEWS
Schwartzman eases through in Hamburg, Verdasco crashes out
RELATED STORY
Mayer saves match point to continue Hamburg love affair
RELATED STORY
Thiem out in Hamburg on day of shocks
RELATED STORY
Djokovic delighted by 'best set' against Bautista Agut
RELATED STORY
Thiem, Bautista Agut, Nishikori all progress at Halle
RELATED STORY
Berrettini masters Mayer in Bastad
RELATED STORY
Cornet ends title drought in Gstaad
RELATED STORY
Parmentier rallies to avoid Bucharest exit, Arruabarrena...
RELATED STORY
Bouchard wins hard fought opening round at Gstaad
RELATED STORY
Bouchard reaches Gstaad quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us