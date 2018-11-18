×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bryan, Sock save match point to win ATP Finals doubles title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18 Nov 2018, 23:35 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — American pair Mike Bryan and Jack Sock saved a match point in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 5-7, 6-1, 13-11 for their first ATP Finals doubles title together on Sunday.

Having failed to take advantage of five championship points during the first-to-10 match tiebreaker, Bryan and Sock then had to save one against their French opponents before finally closing out victory at the O2 Arena.

"It was a hell of a match," Bryan said.

The 40-year-old Bryan has now won the season-ending tournament five times. He won four times with his usual partner — and brother — Bob, who has been out with an injured hip since May.

Sock and Bryan have dominated since teaming up, winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open before finishing their season in style in London.

"It's been a hell of a ride," Bryan said. "This could be our last hoorah because Bob's training back in Florida."

After reaching the singles semifinals last year, Sock has endured a torrid season in that format, falling outside the top-100 ranked players.

"This is special because it was a pretty bad year in singles," Sock said. "This makes up for some of the low moments I've had."

The French duo's season is not over yet. Herbert and Mahut are part of their nation's squad for the Davis Cup final against Croatia, which starts in Lille on Friday.

Associated Press
NEWS
ATP Finals: Bryan and Sock go 2-0 up
RELATED STORY
Nitto ATP Finals 2018: American duo Mike Bryan and Jack...
RELATED STORY
Round-up of the 2018 ATP Finals round-robin matches
RELATED STORY
Kubot/Melo eliminated from 2018 ATP Finals despite win
RELATED STORY
French duo Herbert and Mahut make the semis of the 2018...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 facts about the ATP World Tour Finals
RELATED STORY
US Open diary: Another Chase at Flushing Meadows as Bryan...
RELATED STORY
Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues...
RELATED STORY
Mike Bryan, Sock win US Open, but remain a temporary team
RELATED STORY
Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Preview and schedule of November...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us