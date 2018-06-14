Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Buzarnescu marches on in Nottingham, will face Osaka

The Nottingham Open quarter-finals will see Mihaela Buzarnescu face Naomi Osaka after both enjoyed wins on Wednesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 00:30 IST
12
mihaelabuzarnescu - cropped
Mihaela Buzarnescu in action at the French Open

Mihaela Buzarnescu's impressive form continued at the Nottingham Open on Wednesday as she moved into the quarter-finals at Irina Falconi's expense.

Buzarnescu has enjoyed a breakthrough year on the WTA Tour, reaching two finals and progressing to the fourth round of the French Open.

Her victory over Elina Svitolina at Roland Garros set a new personal best at grand slams and she has taken that momentum into Nottingham.

Wednesday's 6-3 5-7 6-3 victory over qualifier Falconi sees the Romanian into the last-eight of a grass-court competition for the first time.

She will face Naomi Osaka next after the third seed breezed past Denisa Allertova 6-3 6-2, Osaka continuing to impress in a year that has already seen her claim the Indian Wells title.

Dalila Jakupovic and Mona Barthel also progressed from round two on Wednesday, the latter needing three sets to see off second seed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 1-6 7-5.

Two-time Rosmalen Grass Court Championships winner Coco Vandeweghe continues to march towards a third crown after another straight-sets win.

Vandeweghe has yet to drop a set this week and eased past Arantxa Rus thanks to 26 winners and 11 aces, the American winning 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to reach the quarters.

Viktoria Kuzmova also progressed, the Slovakian having dispatched Alison Van Uytvanck in a gruelling three-set match on Court 1.

The quarter-finals will see Veronika Kudermetova face Aleksandra Krunic, the seventh seed having made light work of Bibiane Schoofs.

Svitolina stunned by Buzarnescu
RELATED STORY
Osaka ousts Brady in Charleston
RELATED STORY
Osaka produces first-round fightback as Vandeweghe makes...
RELATED STORY
Buzarnescu battles through as McHale impresses in Nuremberg
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters: Sharapova dominates Buzarnescu in...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Svitolina gets tossed out in straight...
RELATED STORY
Svitolina ends Osaka winning run in Miami
RELATED STORY
Outstanding Osaka knocks out Williams in Miami opener
RELATED STORY
Dr Buzarnescu making up for lost time to a degree in Paris
RELATED STORY
Halep romps to Osaka rout in Rome
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us