Buzarnescu out of US Open due to ankle injury

10 Aug 2018

Tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu

Mihaela Buzarnescu has revealed the ankle injury she sustained at the Rogers Cup earlier this week will rule her out of the US Open.

Romanian Buzarnescu left her contest against defending champion Elina Svitolina in a wheelchair having suffered a nasty-looking injury when attempting to make a backhand shot from the baseline.

The 30-year-old, who won her first WTA Tour singles title at last week's Silicon Valley Classic, screamed in anguish while clutching her ankle in the third set.

Buzarnescu confirmed on Twitter she has suffered ligament damage that will keep her out of the year's final grand slam.

"Good news: no bones broken. Bad news: one ligament broken, 2 stretched. Very sad I won't get to play US Open Series but I'll try my best to recover for the Asian Tour! Thank you for all the support I'll keep you posted," she said.

Buzarnescu then sent a reply to her opponent Svitolina, adding: "And thank you @ElinaSvitolina for your help on court! I will be back so we can finish this 3rd set".

