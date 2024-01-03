Can injury-hit Novak Djokovic defend his title at Australian Open after United Cup setback?

Novak Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title took a hit on Wednesday (January 3), as a wrist injury flared up during his United Cup match against Alex de Minaur. The Serb couldn't play his regular game due to the issue and dropped the match 4-6, 4-6 to the Aussie, marking Serbia's quarterfinal exit.

For what it's worth, losing a match, especially one with such low stakes, is not beyond Djokovic. However, the nature of his defeat has cast a shadow over his chances to defend his Melbourne crown.

The 36-year-old struggled plenty during his second-career encounter against Alex de Minaur, as he failed to muster even a single break point on his opponent's serve. The Australian World No. 12, on his part, has a relatively underpowered serve, which only attests to how underwhelming the 24-time Major champion was on his return.

In fact, the Serb was so helpless during the return games that he managed to win a meager one point on De Minaur's first serve. He was also not able to redirect his younger opponent's groundstrokes with interest, making him easy prey during the contest.

All the above signs would be ominous for any top player's prospects ahead of a Grand Slam, but this is Novak Djokovic that we're talking about. If a cat has nine lives, he has got 10. Time after time, the Serb has delivered in the face of adversity.

Novak Djokovic may not be in top physical shape, but it won't stand between him and Australian Open glory

Novak Djokovic won his first Australian Open title in 2008

Over a career spanning nearly two decades, Novak Djokovic has displayed unreal confidence in his abilities. He truly encapsulates the profound concept of 'Mind over Matter'.

How else could he have won last year's Australian Open despite carrying a hamstring strain? How else could he have triumphed in Melbourne in 2021 with a 25-millimeter-long abdominal tear? The only explanations are that he is either lucky, or just that good at transcending his physical limitations when it matters the most.

And even if Novak Djokovic had luck done the job, he has earned it through his hard work and persistence. The Serb is always prepared for any challenge that comes his way. He can physically outmatch his opponents in long, grinding matches. He can blow them off the court in 60 minutes with his flat, aggressive forehand, as well.

The combination of the 36-year-old's playing style and experience has ensured he remains head and shoulders above the rest of the men's field. He doesn't even need to be at his A-game to win matches.

Djokovic is also the benefactor of the hardcourts employed in Melbourne. The ball bounce is not very high on the medium-fast surface compared to other hardcourts. Due to this phenomenon, the Belgrade native gets most shots in his strike zone and doesn't need to worry about the depth he imparts on the ball.

Lastly, Djokovic is perhaps not as hurt as the tennis universe may have perceived him to be. During his press conference following Serbia's exit from the United Cup, he was asked about the current state of his wrist.

In his response, the 24-time Grand Slam champion talked down the possibility of the injury being serious, even if it momentarily affected his game. He also remarked that he had already set his sights on the Australian Open.

"I think I'll be okay, to be honest," Djokovic said in a press conference. "You know, it did have quite an impact, you know, particularly on the forehand and serve. Again, I don't want to be spending too much time talking about it and taking away credit, the victory from de Minaur. I guess we move on, and for me, with my thoughts in Melbourne."

You heard it from the man himself. Novak Djokovic's wrist is A-OK, going by his own admission. Even if it is in bad shape, the 36-year-old will likely be prepared to have a dust-up with lower-ranked opponents in early rounds before he starts taking apart the top players later.

