Canadian Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: August 7, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Zverev won his first title of the year in Hamburg last week.

Thirteenth seed Alexander Zverev will get his campaign at the Canadian Open underway in Toronto against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

World No. 15 Zverev is coming off his first title of the year at the Hamburg Open last week, where he became the first German winner in nearly three decades. With the win, the 26-year-old improved to 33-18 on the season.

Zverev has had a rather lukewarm run on hardcourts, though, but reached the semifinals in Doha (ATP 250) and the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters.

The German is returning to the Canadian Open for the first time since making the last eight in 2019 when he lost to Karen Khachanov. Zverev has a 9-3 record at the event, beating Roger Federer in the 2017 final and reaching the quarterfinals in 2018.

Meanwhile, the 37th-ranked Griekspoor is 26-12 on the season. He plays top seed Taylor Fritz in the Citi Open semifinal on Saturday, August 5, having dropped only one set in three matches.

The 27-year-old has won titles at 's-Hertogenbosch (grass) and Pune (hardcourt) in 2023. His notable hardcourt performances of the season include a semifinal run at Rotterdam (ATP 500) and a third-round appearance at Indian Wells.

Griekspoor is making his debut at the Canadian Open and could arrive at the event as the DC champion.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Zverev and Griekspoor have split their two meetings on tour. Their last meeting - their only clash on hardcourt - in the Rotterdam second round this year went the way of the Dutchman in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Tallon Griekspoor

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Griekspoor is making his Canadian Open debut.

Alexander Zverev is one of the biggest servers on tour, hits powerfully off either flank and moves well for his height. Griekspoor also has a potent game but has more modest weapons.

Zverev, undoubtedly, takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt. He has a 211-101 record and 13 titles, including one at the Canadian Open.

Griekspoor, meanwhile, hasn't played as many matches on hardcourt - going 28-31 and winning one title.

The reigning Hamburg Open champion could take his time transitioning to hardcourt for the first time in four months, while Griekspoor has been on a roll. It should be a fiercely contested meeting, but expect the in-form Dutchman to take the win.

Pick: Griekspoor in three sets