Canadian Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 8, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Ruud opens his campaign on Tuesday.

Third seed Casper Ruud opens his quest for a maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open in Toronto against unseeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

World No. 5 Ruud is beginning to come into his own after a slow start to the season. The 24-year-old is coming off a quarterfinal run at Hamburg after making the Bastad final the week before. He's now 28-15 on the season.

Earlier, Ruud captured his tenth singles title - first in 2023 - at Estoril. Since then, he has made back-to-back Roland Garros finals (lost to Novak Djokovic), semifinal in Rome and two other quarterfinals (all on clay), apart from the Bastad final.

Ruud has a 5-2 record at the Canadian Open, where he has not lost before the quarterfinals. The Norwegian made the semifinal last year and the last eight in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 36th-ranked Lehecka beat Brandon Nakashima in his Toronto opener to improve to 26-16 on the season. After winning a 12-game first set, the 21-year-old dropped the second for the loss of three games. However, Lehecka regained his mojo in the decider, which went the distance, to mark his tournament debut with a win.

Earlier this season, Lehecka made a surprise run to the Australian Open quarterfinal. He also reached the semifinal in Doha and the last eight at two other tournaments.

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Ruud won his lone meeting with Lehecka in the Gstaad second round last year in straight sets. This will be their first clash on hardcourt.

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Casper Ruud Jiri Lehecka

The odds will be updated when they release.

Casper Ruud vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lecheka is making his tournament debut.

Both Ruud and Lehecka have similar game styles and aren't the biggest servers or most powerful players on tour.

However, the Norwegian undoubtedly takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 73-56 record and one title. Meanwhile, Lehecka is 22-18 on the surface.

Ruud is more at home on clay - where he took his lone meeting with Lehecka - but he's no slouch on hardcourt, having made the US Open final last year. Expect his unbeaten run against Lehecka to continue as he eyes a maiden Masters 1000 title.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets.