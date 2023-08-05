Canadian Open 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs (14) Borna Coric

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: August 7, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric preview

Dimitrov opens his Canadian Open campaign on Monday.

Unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov will open his campaign for a maiden Canadian Masters title against 14th seed Borna Coric.

World No. 20 Dimitrov improved to 25-13 on the season after reaching the semifinal of the ongoing Citi Open in Washington DC, where he plays ninth seed Daniel Evans. The 32-year-old beat Mackenzie McDonald and Emil Ruusuvuori before getting a walkover against Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinal.

It is Grigor Dimitrov's first tournament since making the Wimbledon fourth round last month. The Bulgarian is 8-6 on hardcourt this year, including a semifinal at Rotterdam (ATP 500) and the last eight in Marseille.

Dimitrov has an 11-9 record at the Canadian Open, where he reached the semifinals in 2014 and the last eight in 2016 and 2018. He made the second round last year.

Meanwhile, the 16th-ranked Borna Coric is coming off a semifinal run at the ongoing Los Cabos Open, losing to top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. He's now 18-14 in 2023, having opened his campaign at the ATP 250 event with wins over Jason Jung and Ilya Ivashka.

Coric's hardcourt performances this year include quarterfinal runs in Montpellier and Dubai (ATP 500). He lost in the opening round at both Indian Wells and Miami (after first-round byes).

The Croat has a 4-6 record at the Canadian Open, where he has never been beyond the second round. He lost in the first round last year.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Dimitrov won his lone meeting with Coric in the Roland Garros second round last year. This will be their first clash on hardcourt.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric odds

Grigor Dimitrov vs Borna Coric prediction

Coric has an underwhelming record at the Canadian Open.

It's an evenly matched clash as both players have similar games. They aren't necessarily the biggest servers on tour but have a decent all-court game with good movement.

Although consistency isn't the forte for either player, Dimitrov is the more experienced of the two, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 259-169 record and six titles. Coric, by contrast, is 130-107 on the surface, with his lone title coming in Cincinnati last year.

With both men making the semifinal of their respective events this week, fatigue could be a factor due to the short turnaround. It's a tough matchup to call, but expect the in-form Dimitrov - with his signature one-handed backhand - to extend Coric's poor record at the Canadian Open.

Pick: Dimitrov in three sets