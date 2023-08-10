Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Karolina Muchova

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Date: August 10, 2023

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova preview

Swiatek is into the third round in Montreal.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will continue her bid for a maiden Canadian Open title when she locks horns with 14th seed Karolina Muchova for a place in the last eight.

World No. 1 Swiatek opened her campaign at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal with a straight-set win over Karolina Pliskova. In a competitive clash, both players displayed their big-hitting prowess, with Swiatek scrambling late on to force a tiebreak, which she then won.

Following the 62-minute first set - which she was close to winning - Pliskova ran out of steam in the second. Dropping only two games, Swiatek marked her Canadian Open debut with a win, improving to a tour-leading 48-7 on the season.

Notably, Swiatek converted five of her eight break points, winning the opening round at a tournament for the 30th straight time. Coming off a victory in Warsaw, she's now on a six-match win streak and has won 10 of her last 11 matches.

Meanwhile, the 17th-ranked Muchova beat Sorana Cirstea in straight sets in the second round. After clinching a 12-game opener, the Czech player dropped four games in the second to improve to 28-10 in 2023.

Earlier this week, Muchova beat Anastia Potapova - also in straight sets - in the opening round. Coming off a surprise final run at Roland Garros, Muchova has now won three of her last five matches, including the last two.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

The two players have split their two previous meetings. Their most recent clash was at this year's Roland Garros final, which Swiatek won in three sets. Their lone meeting on hardcourt in 2019 - at the Prague Open - was won by Muchova.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Muchova will meet Swiatek for the second time this year.

Both players are quintessential baseliners, but Swiatek is one of the biggest servers and most powerful hitters on tour and has elite athleticism. Muchova has similar qualities but consistency is not her forte.

Since her surprise run to the Roland Garros final, she has struggled for wins, losing early at Wimbledon and Warsaw. She stood up well against Swiatek on the latter's favourite surface of clay, so the Czech will fancy her chances on the hardcourts of Montreal.

Much has changed since their last hardcourt meeting four years ago. Expect Swiatek to come through, considering Muchova's recent indifferent outings.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets