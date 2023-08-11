Canadian Open 2023: Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Date: August 11, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

McDonald is into his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Mackenzie McDonald will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in an all-unseeded Canadian Open quarterfinal.

World No. 59 McDonald continued his dream week in Toronto by ending the inspired run of former finalist Milos Raonic. The 2013 finalist - playing only his second ATP tournament in two years - defeated Frances Tiafoe and Taro Daniel this week.

However, the 545th-ranked Canadian ran out of steam against the steady McDonald - not winning more than three games in each set - as the American charted new ground. Having beaten Aslan Karatsev, sixth seed Andrey Rublev and now Raonic, McDonald is into his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal, improving to 24-19 on the season.

It marks the sixth time on tour this season that the 28-year-old has reached at least the quarterfinal as he improved to 3-3 at the Canadian Open.

Meanwhile, the 37th-ranked Davidovich Fokina upset the fifth-ranked Casper Ruud in a third-set tiebreak for his first top 10 win on hardcourt. After taking a hard-fought opener in a tiebreak, the 24-year-old Spaniard dropped the second set as Ruud forced a decider.

The 2022 US Open runner-up was on the cusp of victory, leading 5-3, 30-0 on serve in the third, only for Davidovich Fokina to break back. He eventually sealed a three-hour three-minute victory to reach his fourth Masters 1000 quarterfinal, blasting 58 winners.

Having beaten J.J. Wolf, Alexander Zverev and now Ruud, Davidovich Fokina is now 25-19 on the season and 3-2 at the Canadian Open.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

McDonald lost his lone meeting with Davidovich Fokina in the Stockholm opening round in three sets two years ago. This will be their second clash on hardcourt.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Mackenzie McDonald Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The odds will be updated when they release.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina is into his first Canadian Open quarterfinal.

McDonald is at best a steady player who moves well. While Davidovich Fokina is one of the biggest servers and powerful hitters on tour, he's not quite renowned for his consistency.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard has been quite consistent this week in Toronto - sending two seeds packing - as he eyes a possible first Masters 1000 title this week. For McDonald, he's already into unchartered territory, having never ventured this far at a Masters 1000 event.

Fatigue could be a factor for Davidovich Fokina after his exertions against Ruud - considering the short turnaround - but the Spaniard should take this one.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina in straight sets