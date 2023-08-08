Canadian Open 2023: Matteo Berrettini vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs (7) Jannik Sinner

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 9, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Matteo Berrettini vs Jannik Sinner

Berrettini is into the second round.

Matteo Berrettini locks horns with seventh seed Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster all-Italian clash at the Canadian Open for a place in the third round.

The 38th-ranked Berrettini opened his campaign for a maiden Masters 1000 title in Toronto with a comprehensive win over Frenchman Gregoire Barrere. After taking the opener for the loss of four games, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist dropped only three games in the second as he closed out victory in 76 minutes.

The big-serving Italian is now 11-8 on the season as he marked his Toronto debut with a win. Coming off a heartening fourth-round run at Wimbledon - where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz - it was a morale-boosting victory for Berrettini ahead of a tough matchup with a compatriot.

Meanwhile, World No. 8 Sinner is in the midst of another fine season, winning 37 of his 48 matches. He will look to better his rather ordinary 1-2 record at the Canadian Open - with the only win coming last year against Mannarino.

Sinner is coming off his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon (lost to Novak Djokovic) and won his only title of the year in Montpellier. The 21-year-old Italian has had a good run at Masters 1000 events this year, making the final in Miami, last four at Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo, and the fourth round in Rome.

Matteo Berrettini vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The two Italians haven't met on tour before, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Matteo Berrettini Jannik Sinner

The odds will be updated when they release.

Matteo Berrettini vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Sinner opens his campaign on Wednesday.

Both Italians are formidable baseliners and have pretty similar game styles: both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well.

It's the younger Sinner, though, who has the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 108-42 record and six titles. Berrettini, by contrast, is 72-55 on the surface and is still looking for his first hardcourt title.

Moreover, Berrettini is coming off a long injury layoff and is yet to regain his pre-injury mojo. Considering the same, the more consistent Sinner should take a hard-fought win against his compatriot.

Pick: Sinner in three sets.