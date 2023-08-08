Canadian Open 2023 Day 2 Men's Singles Predictions ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Max Purcell

The second day of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Tuesday, August 8, will feature 12 first-round matches. Five seeds, two qualifiers, one lucky loser, and a wildcard will be in action at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

On the first day of action, the likes of wildcard Milos Raonic, Matteo Berrettini, and Francesco Cerundolo emerged victorious, respectively beating ninth seed Frances Tiafoe, Gregoire Barrere, and wildcard Alexis Galarneau.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four singles matches on Tuesday at the Canadian Open could pan out:

#1 Felix Auger-Aliassime (10th seed at Canadian Open) vs Max Purcell

Max Purcell

Tenth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime opens his quest for a maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open against Australian qualifier Max Purcell.

The 12th-ranked Auger-Aliassime has a 13-12 win-loss record in what has been a difficult season. He's 5-4 at the tournament, having made the quarterfinals last year. Meanwhile, World No. 78 Purcell has won only two of his 11 matches in 2023 ahead of his competition debut.

Purcell won the pair's lone clash in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but Auger-Aliassime should take the win in Toronto.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in three sets

#2 Borna Coric vs Aleksandar Vukic

Borna Coric

Fourteenth seed Borna Coric takes on Australian lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic for a place in the second round of the Canadian Open.

World No. 26 Coric is 18-15 on the season and has a 4-6 record at the Masters 1000 event. Meanwhile, the 62nd-ranked Vukic is 7-10 in 2023 ahead of his competition debut.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the in-form Croat to take the win.

Pick: Coric in straight sets

#3 Ben Shelton vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Ben Shelton

In another all-unseeded first-round clash at the Canadian Open, young American Ben Shelton takes on Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The 41st-ranked Shelton is 10-18 this season, while World No. 64 Zapata Miralles is 16-19. Both players are making their debut at the Masters 1000 event. This is another first-time matchup, but expect the more experienced Spaniard to win despite his lower ranking.

Pick: Zapata Miralles in straight sets

#4 Mackenzie McDonald vs Aslan Karatsev

Mackenzie McDonald

In yet another first-round contest between two unseeded players, American Mackenzie McDonald locks horns with Russia's Aslan Karatsev.

World No. 59 McDonald is 21-19 this season as he looks for his first win in four matches at the Masters 1000 event. Meanwhile, the 71st-ranked Karatsev is 13-13 in 2023 and is also winless (0-2) at the tournament.

While the two players have split their two previous meetings, expect the in-form McDonald to take the win.

Pick: McDonald in straight sets