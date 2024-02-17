"Carlos Alcaraz was thrust into limelight a little too early because Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to play some Majors & Masters" - Tennis commentator

Tennis commentator Chris Bowers believes that Carlos Alcaraz may have risen to the World No. 1 position a little too soon, owing largely to Novak Djokovic's absence from two of the four Majors and four of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in 2022.

Alcaraz first announced himself at the head of the table in 2022, when he won his maiden Major title at the US Open. As a consequence of his triumph, the Spaniard became the men's World No. 1 following the tournament. He would hold the position for 20 weeks before Djokovic took it back after his 2023 Australian Open title run.

Many of the Serb's fans have asserted in the past how Carlos Alcaraz's ascent to No. 1 in 2022 may be asterisked by the fact that his older rival not only missed the US Open - which the former won - but also failed to add points at the Australian Open, the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Masters, the Montreal Masters, and the Cincinnati Masters due to the USA, Australia and Canada's COVID-19 policies.

In that context, tennis commentator and historian Chris Bowers argued on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast that Carlos Alcaraz may be bearing the weight of expectations a little early in his career. Having said that, he did insist that the 20-year-old was one of the more interesting players to follow on the ATP Tour.

"I would say, the person I'm most excited about now is Carlos Alcaraz. And I say that, it's easy to say that now because his trajectory is certainly on the down at the moment, he may well come up, win Roland Garros this year," Chris Bowers said (44:28). "But, he's slightly at the down, doesn't seem to play too much, partly because he got to the top artificially early."

"Because Djokovic wasn't allowed to play [some] 2/4 Majors and 4/8 Masters 1000's in 2022 because of his vaccine status. So I think Alcaraz was slightly thrust into the limelight a little too early."

Chris Bowers predicts the top 10 for the next three years featuring Carlos Alcaraz & Nick Kyrgios

Wimbledon 2023 Trophy Ceremony

The American commentator reiterated that Carlos Alcaraz was so exciting to watch that the tennis world needed him. He then went on to predict a few players that would be ideal for the men's top 10, making the bold choice of excluding Novak Djokovic from the list.

Some interesting names like Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Sebastian Korda, and Lorenzo Musetti came up in his prediction.

"He is that kind of exciting player that we need, and we might have in three years time a top 10 including Alcaraz, expect Djokovic to have gone by then, Kyrgios, Shapovalov, Korda, Musetti, that to me would be exciting," Bowers remarked (45:00).

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is defending his 2023 Argentina Open crown in Buenos Aires this week. The World No. 2 will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry for a place in the finals of the ATP 250 tournament on Sunday (February 18).

The Spaniard is also scheduled to play at the 2024 Rio Open next week. He finished runner-up to Great Britain's Cameron Norrie at the ATP 500 tournament last year.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis