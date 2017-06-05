Carreno Busta provides Sunday shock, Nadal imperious once more

Neither Rafael Nadal nor Novak Djokovic dropped a set at Roland Garros on Sunday, but Milos Raonic's French Open was brought to an end.

Pablo Carreno Busta at Roland Garros

Pablo Carreno Busta provided the biggest shock of Sunday in the men's singles at Roland Garros, eliminating fifth seed Milos Raonic as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic each progressed to the quarter-finals with straight-sets wins.

Carreno Busta had never previously made the last eight of a grand slam, but changed that by beating Raonic 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 8-6 in a thrilling contest on Court 1.

He will now face Nadal, whose serene progress continued with another facile victory, the nine-time French Open winner dropping just five games against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Things were a little tougher for Djokovic, but the reigning champion still prevailed with relative ease, lifting his level in the last two sets of a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 6-3 victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Next up for Djokovic is Dominic Thiem, who again looked impressive as he thrashed Horacio Zeballos.

Andy Murray will face Karen Khachanov in the last 16 after the Russian ousted 21st seed John Isner in a four-setter that featured just one break of serve.

Gael Monfils, the beneficiary of compatriot Richard Gasquet's injury-enforced retirement, and Kei Nishikori, a five-set victor over Hyeon Chung, also came through delayed third-round contests on Sunday.

CARRENO BUSTA REVELS IN LANDMARK WIN

Carreno Busta's delight was clear as he finally tasted victory after four hours and 17 minutes against Raonic.

In a subsequent news conference, the Spaniard said: "It is difficult to explain my emotions at the end of the match. It was the best victory of my career. Maybe in one of the best moments and of the best places.

"This is the match that you dream of when you are young, playing Roland Garros, five sets, four hours and a half.

"It was really tough, really tough. But I just tried to do my best. I enjoyed. I suffered, but I enjoyed. And of course if you win, you enjoy more."

NADAL SUPREME, BUT DJOKOVIC STILL NOT ON TOP FORM

Nadal ends week one of the tournament having not lost more than four games in one set. His form could hardly be more impressive.

In contrast, Djokovic continues to look like a man searching for his absolute peak, even if there were encouraging signs for the Serbian as he surged to the winning post on Sunday.

Djokovic was guilty of an alarming number of errors in set one against Ramos-Vinolas, but his subsequent level was more impressive and you get the feeling he will need to improve again when he faces Thiem in the quarter-finals.

An ace to seal the win...@ThiemDomi is back in the QFs for a 2nd straight year after impressive 6-1 6-3 6-1 win over Zeballos.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/ZDJGJ3CtFn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2017

GASQUET BEMOANS INJURY WOE

Gasquet's retirement came when his contest with Monfils was evenly poised, with the latter 4-3 to the good in set three after the first two had been shared.

A right thigh injury was the reason for Gasquet's withdrawal, as he duly explained to reporters.

"I had back problems for the past two, three weeks with a kind of neuralgia in the leg," said Gasquet.

"I did my best for this neuralgia to disappear. I think the nerve is probably still a bit irritated. I tried as much as I could, but towards the middle of the second set I understood it was going to be very hard.

"I'm so disappointed, of course. My back doesn't hurt so much, but I simply couldn't go on any longer."

ALL O-KEI FOR NISHIKORI... BUT ONLY JUST

Nishikori was firmly on the back foot when his third-round match with world number 67 Chung fell victim to the rain on Saturday.

Despite having won the opening two sets, Nishikori lost the third and was 3-0 down in the fourth when the players were forced off.

Chung levelled matters emphatically when he completed a fourth-set whitewash upon the resumption of play on Sunday, setting up an enthralling decider.

Nishikori struck the first blow to move 3-1 in front but Chung got things back on serve by breaking back to move 5-4 behind.

However, the South Korean produced a double fault on Nishikori's first match point, sending the Japanese eighth seed into a fourth-round clash with Fernando Verdasco.