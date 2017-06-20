Cash tips 'incredibly deadly' Federer for eighth Wimbledon title

According to Pat Cash, Andy Murray is the only man likely to stop Roger Federer from winning Wimbledon once again.

Pat Cash believes a rejuvenated Roger Federer will be the man to beat at Wimbledon next month and has suggested only defending champion Andy Murray is capable of stopping the Swiss.

After being blighted by injuries in 2016, Federer has enjoyed a triumphant return this year, winning the Australian Open in January before completing a Masters double in Indian Wells and Miami.

The 35-year-old opted to rest during the clay-court season, as Rafael Nadal dominated on the dirt once again, but the 18-time grand slam champion is now back in action as he targets an eighth Wimbledon crown.

Speaking at the Costa Smeralda Invitational 2017, Cash - Wimbledon champion 30 years ago - said: "For me Roger Federer is the favourite. I think he is playing the best tennis... almost the best tennis of his career.

"He's resurrected his backhand, found his backhand, or actually invented a new backhand. He's been incredibly deadly this year and nobody has been able to stop it.

"Andy Murray is the only guy who I really believe can stop him legitimately. But there are always other guys who are dangerous out there.

"There's [Stan] Wawrinka or there's [Milos] Raonic, there's [Marin] Cilic, there's guys like that. There's Rafa. Rafa is playing unbelievable, if he can translate the clay to the grass.

"But my favourite has got to be Federer. If he gets a few matches under his belt then he's going to be unstoppable."