Champion Murray toppled by sensational Querrey at Wimbledon

Sam Querrey produced a sensational fightback to send top seed and reigning champion Andy Murray out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 20:29 IST

A frustrated Andy Murray

Andy Murray's Wimbledon reign came to a shuddering halt on Centre Court on Wednesday as Sam Querrey's sensational run claimed its biggest scalp.

Querrey had only beaten Murray once in their eight career meetings and when he went a set down in just 28 minutes in their quarter-final another defeat looked likely.

However, Querrey – who knocked out Novak Djokovic in round three 12 months ago – turned things around dramatically and, after forcing a deciding set, the 24th seed completed a stunning 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1 victory to leave Murray beaten and in danger of losing his number one status.

Murray appeared plagued by the hip issue that left his participation in the tournament in doubt towards the end of the match, but big-serving Querrey - who nailed 27 aces - deserves credit for some top-drawer tennis that saw him progress to a grand slam semi-final for the first time, where Marin Cilic or Gilles Muller await.

For the 2nd straight year, Sam Querrey knocks out the defending champion at #Wimbledon



He stuns Andy Murray 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1... pic.twitter.com/DayVkMfnvQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

Querrey was blighted by a series of unforced errors as Murray comfortably took the first set, but the American built momentum late in the second and levelled the match by reeling off three games in a row.

It appeared to give Murray the jolt he needed and quickly the top seed went about re-establishing control with a break at the start of the third that he duly consolidated.

However, when serving for a 2-1 lead, Murray faltered and needed a tie-break to eventually move back in front – the Scot converting his fourth set point.

The momentum should have been with the home favourite heading into the fourth but Querrey quickly took all the wind out of his sails with a double break to lead 5-1, and from there it was a mere formality to take the last-eight clash into a deciding set.

Murray's mobility was seemingly on the wane in the fifth set and Querrey took full advantage by racing quickly into a 3-0 lead.

And from there it was a mere formality as Querrey broke again, before effortlessly serving out for the match.

Defeat for Murray means that Djokovic will reclaim the world number one spot he lost to his rival late in 2016 if he lifts a fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Querrey [24] bt Murray [1] 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Querrey – 70/30

Murray – 33/19

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Querrey –27/2

Murray - 8/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Querrey – 8/12

Murray – 3/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Querrey – 64

Murray - 62

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Querrey – 84/55

Murray – 73/40

TOTAL POINTS

Querrey – 137

Murray - 111