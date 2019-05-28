×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Champion, queen, mom & goddess' – Serena makes fashion statement with message

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    28 May 2019, 07:32 IST
SerenaWilliams-cropped
American star Serena Williams

Serena Williams wore another eye-catching outfit at the French Open and the 23-time grand slam champion said it was all about positive re-enforcement and empowerment.

After unveiling a skin-tight 'catsuit' at Roland Garros in 2017, Williams made another fashion statement during her 2-6 6-1 6-0 first-round victory over Vitalia Diatchenko in Paris on Monday.

Williams – a three-time French Open champion – showcased a two-piece Nike outfit, with the words champion, queen, mother and goddess in French.

Afterwards, the former world number one and 37-year-old told reporters: "Well on the outfit it has words in French, and it says 'Queen', it says 'Champion', and it says 'Mom'.

"Those are things that mean a lot to me and reminders for me and for everyone that wants to wear it.

"Just remind everyone that they can be champions and are queens. So I love that about it. And I don't know, my super power today was just hanging in there and staying positive for once."

Williams smiled as she added: "I'm just crazy, to be honest. I think everyone knows that now. I just needed to change. I was, like, I've got to try something different. It's not my forehand, it's my clothes; right? So really, that's it. I'm just mentally a little off."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let the Roland Garros begin. Here is my French Open look designed by @virgilabloh and @nike.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

When asked if the four words were a lot to carry, Williams said: "Yeah. It is a lot to carry, but so is being Serena Williams."

Advertisement
Top 15 quotes by Serena Williams
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams – The Comeback Queen
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
The Trendsetters: Top 10 iconic fashion moments on a tennis court
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Bertens, sloppy Serena and impressive Parry
RELATED STORY
Osaka and Serena set for French Open quarters clash
RELATED STORY
Women's tennis is starting to get exciting again
RELATED STORY
Serena recovers from slow start to progress in Paris
RELATED STORY
Svitolina stunned by Azarenka after Serena withdraws on dramatic day in Rome
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros: A philatelic flashback on the champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us