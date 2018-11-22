×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chardy to open for France against Croatia in Davis Cup final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    22 Nov 2018, 17:32 IST
AP Image

LILLE, France (AP) — France captain Yannick Noah has chosen Jeremy Chardy ahead of Lucas Pouille for the opening match of the Davis Cup final against Croatia.

Chardy will lead 10-time champion France against Borna Coric on indoor clay at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium on Friday.

Pouille sealed France's victory over Belgium in last year's final and was widely expected to be picked again. Chardy is unbeaten on indoor clay in the Davis Cup.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who missed most of the season through injury, will then play Marin Cilic, Croatia's top player, in the second singles match.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut are set to face Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig in Saturday's doubles.

Associated Press
NEWS
Croatia through to face France in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Paire to open for France against Spain in Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
After soccer final, Croatia plays France again in Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
Cilic looking for Davis Cup redemption in Lille
RELATED STORY
Defending champions France into Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Paire in France team for Davis Cup semifinals against Spain
RELATED STORY
Defending champion France advances to Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Paire leaves Spain in a pickle as Croatia dominate in...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 4 best Grand Slam matches of the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis : 5 Youngest French Open Champions in Open...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us