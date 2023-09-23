Chengdu Open 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell.

Date: September 24, 2023.

Tournament: Chengdu Open 2023.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Chengdu, China.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $1,152,805.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Grigor Dimitrov hits a forehand at the 2023 US Open

Grigor Dimitrov is seeking his first ATP title since 2017 this week at the Chengdu Open. He will be looking to book his place in the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament as he takes on Australia's Christopher O'Connell later on Sunday.

The Bulgarian has a 27-16 win-loss record on the ATP tour this season so far, the highlights of which include reaching the second week at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Dimitrov's results, however, do not accurately reflect just how well he has played in 2023.

He has received an easier path at the 250-level event in Chengdu, though. Having received a bye in the first round, Dimitrov was in fine form as he defeated Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets in the second round.

Christopher O'Connell, meanwhile, is yet to have a big triumph on the men's tour. The Aussie is currently in good form at the moment though, having reigned supreme at the ATP Challenger event in Shanghai earlier in September.

He has also played well in Chengdu this week, getting the better of both Taro Daniel and Alibek Kachmazov in straight sets to reach the last eight.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

Dimitrov leads O'Connell by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head record on the ATP Tour. The Bulgarian first defeated the Aussie in the first round of the 2017 Australian Open. The former World No. 3 also beat O'Connell from a set down in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open this year.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Grigor Dimitrov Christopher O'Connell

Grigor Dimitrov vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Christopher O'Connell prepares to hit a backhand

Once touted as the next best thing, Dimitrov perhaps failed to live up to the expectations over the last few years. The Bulgarian, however, has tried his best to make amends by sharpening his game recently.

He possesses a much more aggressive forehand in 2023 and also has a world-class backhand slice in his arsenal. The 32-year-old also has a reliable first serve, allowing him to keep his opponents at bay during return games.

His opponent Christopher O'Connell, meanwhile, is a solid shot-maker from the baseline. The Aussie also possesses a single-handed backhand, like Dimitrov. His one-hander is rather defensively strong, which means the Bulgarian will have to work hard at opening up the court during their exchanges.

Keeping in mind just how hungry the World No. 20 must be to win his first pro title in years, he will probably be a firm favourite to outplay his lower-ranked opponent during their encounter in Chengdu.

Pick: Dimitrov in straight sets.